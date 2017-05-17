Former nonprofit leaders escape prosecution with secret deal
The former directors of a Florida Keys nonprofit accused of stealing $60,000 while running the agency won't face criminal prosecution after all. David Smith and Susana Carrick, 56, former leaders of Rural Health Network who share a home on Big Pine Key, were jailed May 26, 2016, after their board of directors reported them to the State Attorney's Office for theft.
Big Pine Key Discussions
Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May 12
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May 10
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|cbrett1310
|49
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Apr 18
|Kentucky Mark
|1
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Chad w
|111
