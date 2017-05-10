Florida woman accused of stealing $10k in lottery tickets
Authorities say they have charged a Florida grocery employee with stealing $10,000 worth of lottery tickets from a grocery store in Big Pine Key. News outlets report the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday that they've arrested 41-year-old Teresa Blanco, of Little Torch Key, and charged her with grand theft.
