71-Year-Old Man Dies in House Fire on Big Pine Key
Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that the fire started Thursday night. When Deputy Austin Hopp arrived at the home, heavy fire and smoke prevented Deputy Austin Hopp from getting inside the home.
