71-Year-Old Man Dies in House Fire on...

71-Year-Old Man Dies in House Fire on Big Pine Key

Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that the fire started Thursday night. When Deputy Austin Hopp arrived at the home, heavy fire and smoke prevented Deputy Austin Hopp from getting inside the home.

Big Pine Key, FL

