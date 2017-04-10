Police: Drug deal ends in rape at hotel

A Marathon man was arrested Saturday after police say he raped a Big Pine Key woman at the Blackfin Hotel and Marina in Marathon, then took off with her purse. Terry Burgest, 57, was charged with robbery and sexual battery on a victim 12 years old or older after the reported victim identified him in a lineup following the April 5 crime, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.