Police: Big Pine Key woman smacks boy...

Police: Big Pine Key woman smacks boyfriend with broom, stabs couch during dispute

A 25-year-old Big Pine Key woman was jailed April 15 after police say she smacked her boyfriend with a broom, stabbed her couch and threatened to kill herself by drinking cleaner. While a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy was interviewing the boyfriend, Kristofferson Bailey, he could hear Estrada yelling from the back of a patrol car.

