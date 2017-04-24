Planning to Save Your Placenta?
A South Florida couple contacted NBC 6 Responds after their hospital refused to allow them to preserve the placenta after their daughter was born. But it's what happened on the day Dakota was born last September, that led the couple to call NBC 6 Responds.
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|cbrett1310
|49
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Apr 18
|Kentucky Mark
|1
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr 14
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
