Now hiring: Prisoner replacements

Now hiring: Prisoner replacements

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

What will happen to a state-run prison on Big Pine Key after it closes in mid-April is unknown. But what is certain is the Big Pine Key Road Prison's 60 inmates at 450 Key Deer Blvd. will be transferred to other Florida Department of Corrections facilities, according to press secretary Ashley Cook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08) Apr 21 cbrett1310 49
Numbers of Key West male strip club Apr 18 Kentucky Mark 1
Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters Apr 14 Mimi53 1
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 56
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Apr 5 Chad w 111
News Woman charged with murder Mar 31 Nanaconnie 1
Public Nudity (May '16) Mar 31 Linda 4
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC