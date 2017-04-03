Charter company asks judge for boat
A Big Pine Key charter boat company wants a dive boat company and its owner to give them a 45-foot catamaran dive boat as compensation over unpaid storage, repairs and other fees, according to federal court records. Strike Zone Charters, 29675 Overseas Highway, claims that Pennsylvania resident Marion S. Rockett and Underseas Dive Shop owes $46,328 for supplies, repairs, serv... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
