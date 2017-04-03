Big Pine Key man arrested for fleeing
A 39-year-old man accused of fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop was arrested Thursday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Nakomus Kyle McCauley, of Big Pine Key, was charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
