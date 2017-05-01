A rarity: Meteor streaks across Keys sky
A meteor came out of nowhere a little before 11 p.m. Judging from video taken by the dash-cam from a Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol car facing Florida Bay on Big Pine Key, it was heading west to east. "A meteor is not a meteorological phenomenon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|cbrett1310
|49
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Apr 18
|Kentucky Mark
|1
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr 14
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Linda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC