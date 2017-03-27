Woman charged with murder

The 33-year-old man who authorities allege was stabbed by his fiance during a dispute Sunday night died at a Miami hospital Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, leading to a murder charge against the 26-year-old woman. Clifford Cease, of Big Pine Key, died at 6 p.m. Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, said Sheriff&rsquo... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.