Woman charged with murder

Woman charged with murder

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KeysNews.com

The 33-year-old man who authorities allege was stabbed by his fiance during a dispute Sunday night died at a Miami hospital Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, leading to a murder charge against the 26-year-old woman. Clifford Cease, of Big Pine Key, died at 6 p.m. Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, said Sheriff&rsquo... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony Mon Psychovolo 21
Ryan c Parker Mar 22 REWARD 1
Review: Cucchi Tile & Marble (Oct '09) Mar 21 just us 3
old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09) Mar 16 my kid is a couch 21
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Mar 15 DreamBox 109
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14) Mar 15 DreamBox 2
The Island House Mar 14 bobbylongisland 1
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC