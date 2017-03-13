Bluegrass back this weekend on Big Pine

Last weekend brought the Island Grass Music Fest to Ramrod Key. On March 4, the bluegrass continues with what's called the Bluegrass Bash in the gardens of Grimal Grove on Big Pine Key.

Big Pine Key, FL

