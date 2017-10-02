#Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker for Week Ended 2/10/2017
February 14, 2017 Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC reports on its weekly Viridian CANNABIS DEAL TRACKER for the week ending February 10, 2017. Capital Raises: 6 capital raises closed this week for a total of $29.2 million compared to 7 raises closed for a total of $6.1 million this week last year.
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Delgadillo
|108
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Thu
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Alleged Puppy Mill Raided In Marathon (Jul '08)
|Feb 25
|Christy
|19
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
