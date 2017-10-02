#Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker for W...

#Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker for Week Ended 2/10/2017

Tuesday Feb 14

February 14, 2017 Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC reports on its weekly Viridian CANNABIS DEAL TRACKER for the week ending February 10, 2017. Capital Raises: 6 capital raises closed this week for a total of $29.2 million compared to 7 raises closed for a total of $6.1 million this week last year.

Big Pine Key, FL

