The past is present
He was a pilot given the task of releasing sterile screwworm flies - the same method being used today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture - to eradicate the parasitic larvae from the Sunshine State. More than 100 million flies have been released in the Florida Keys and Homestead since screwworms were found in endangered Key deer on Big Pine Key in October and then reported on the mainland earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|20 hr
|A Believer
|26
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC