Body found Saturday in woods on Big Pine Key
The remains of a body were found by a homeless man Saturday in a wooded area on Big Pine Key, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. "Detectives are investigating the circumstances," said spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin, in a news release Sunday.
