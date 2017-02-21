Apartment complex Caya Place under co...

Apartment complex Caya Place under construction

Saturday Feb 11

Adding to a long list of housing projects in the Middle Keys, a 26-unit rental complex is going up in Marathon called Caya Place. Another Caya Place is going up on Big Pine Key that will have 16 units.

