A pickle over pickleball priority

A pickle over pickleball priority

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Naomi McCurdy serves to Teri McCurdy during a pickleball match on Islamorada's dedicated court for the growing sport. "They threatened to have us arrested for defacing county property," said pickleball enthusiast Betty Solley of discord over tennis courts at Big Pine Key's Watson Field park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Thu Delgadillo 108
Public Nudity (May '16) Thu Lorna 3
"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin... Mar 1 Mardi Gras man 2
News Alleged Puppy Mill Raided In Marathon (Jul '08) Feb 25 Christy 19
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Feb 24 wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC