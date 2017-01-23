Woman Busted For Knifing Trump Sign Because It 'Ruined Her Chill'
The woman, Elizabeth McSurdy, told Monroe County Sheriff's deputies she slashed the Trump sign because it "ruined her chill," reports NBC Miami . The slashing incident occurred on the relaxing island of Big Pine Key at R & T Vinyl Signs - " custom vinyl signs, lettering, banners & wraps " - at about 5 p.m. on Friday.
