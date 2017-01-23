Woman Busted For Knifing Trump Sign B...

Woman Busted For Knifing Trump Sign Because It 'Ruined Her Chill'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Daily Caller

The woman, Elizabeth McSurdy, told Monroe County Sheriff's deputies she slashed the Trump sign because it "ruined her chill," reports NBC Miami . The slashing incident occurred on the relaxing island of Big Pine Key at R & T Vinyl Signs - " custom vinyl signs, lettering, banners & wraps " - at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer Jan 12 Michael D 1
Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony Jan 11 On The Job 3
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Jan 8 Stupid here 105
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC