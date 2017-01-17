War against New World screwworm wages on
This buck was one of the first Key deer found with New World screwworm in October. National Key Deer Refuge officers worried he wouldn't survive a screwworm infestation after video showed flies buzzing around his head but he was seen in good health this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony
|Jan 11
|On The Job
|3
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC