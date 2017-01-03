UM back for Keys health fairs

UM back for Keys health fairs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Middle, Lower Keys and Key West residents who need some free medical screenings can get them at three locations in the Florida Keys on Jan. 28. That's when students and staff from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine come down for their 46th annual Florida Keys Health Fairs, which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are at Fishermen's Community Hospital at mile marker 48.5 oceanside; the Big Pine United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, 280 Key Deer Blvd. on Big Pine Key; and Key West High School, 2100 Flagler Ave. People can preregister for the Big Pine fair at the churches from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7. Screenings are for vision, skin cancer, HIV, bone density, blood pressure, mental health, dental, cholesterol and blood glucose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony Jan 2 Questionable Beha... 2
Alfred an Michelle nuemann Jan 1 Gorge 1
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
Don't hire Rusty Lemon Dec 22 Teacher 1
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Dec 15 Born into it 14
Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ... Dec 5 Alphaj 2
Any one know Bonnie Pasquino? Nov '16 Bert 1
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC