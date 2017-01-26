Trump sign on Florida Keys business property 'ruined my chill,'...
The presence of a Donald Trump sign on a Big Pine Key business' property sent an Oakland, California woman into such a rage that she slashed it and threatened the business owners with a knife Friday evening, according to deputies. Elizabeth McSurdy, 30, told deputies that the sign on the R&T Vynal Signs property "ruined her chill," according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office press release.
