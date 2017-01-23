Surviving screwworm: One deer's recovery

Surviving screwworm: One deer's recovery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KeysNews.com

Over the last half of 2016 the endangered Key deer population suffered a significant blow to its numbers due to the New World screwworm outbreak that first showed up in the area in the summer. To date, 135 deer - 125 males and 10 females - have perished from the flesh-eating parasite that burrows into open wounds and orifices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer Jan 12 Michael D 1
Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony Jan 11 On The Job 3
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Jan 8 Stupid here 105
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC