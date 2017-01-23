Surviving screwworm: One deer's recovery
Over the last half of 2016 the endangered Key deer population suffered a significant blow to its numbers due to the New World screwworm outbreak that first showed up in the area in the summer. To date, 135 deer - 125 males and 10 females - have perished from the flesh-eating parasite that burrows into open wounds and orifices.
