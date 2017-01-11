State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
The state Department of Corrections has chosen to close the Big Pine Key Road Prison in March instead of investing $1.8 million in the facility for much needed renovations. "Due to the age and construction of the facility, it is in need of extensive and costly repairs," said DOC spokeswoman Ashley Cook.
