Screwworms reach the mainland
New World Screwworms-flesh-eating maggots of the fly by the same name-were first found in the endangered Key deer in the National Key Deer Refuge on the Big Pine Key in October 2016. The Big Pine Key is among the most westerly-and thereby most removed from the mainland- of Florida's string of keys.
