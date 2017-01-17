Parks board delays pickleball talk for special meet
A planned program on pickleball, originally scheduled for a Monday meeting of the Monroe County's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, has been pulled. "Pickleball will have its own special meeting," said Chris Rivera, a parks project manager and staff liaison to the advisory board.
