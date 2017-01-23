Key West man dumps 580 pounds of litter on Sugarloaf Key
A Key West man was arrested Wednesday after police said he dumped 580 pounds of debris off a county road on Sugarloaf Key. David Pulido, 26, faces a felony charge of litter over 500 pounds/commercial hazard after Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said he admitted taking $100 to haul the junk from Estate Liquidators, 725 Duval St., to a landfill but decided to just dump it off the road.
