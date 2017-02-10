Key deer outfitted with radio collars to fight screwworm
Matt Grassi, a technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, uses a uses a receiver and antenna to track Key deer on Big Pine Key. A team from Texas A&M University and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service trap and collar a deer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|5 hr
|A Believer
|19
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Thu
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC