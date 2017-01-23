Inmate road cleanup will end when Big...

Inmate road cleanup will end when Big Pine prison closes

Saturday Jan 21

The Big Pine Key Road Prison at 450 Key Deer Blvd., a 64-bed minimum-security facility housing 60 inmates, is set to close in April after falling onto a list of prisons statewide in need of serious upgrades. It has been open since 1957.



