Brick project paves way for park impr...

Brick project paves way for park improvements

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: KeysNews.com

The first engraved brick purchased for a repurposed walkway being installed at Bahia Honda State Park was placed in November. It is part of an effort by an affiliated non-profit to raise funds for additional amenities and enhancements at the mile marker 36.8 park, which sees millions of visitors annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Pine Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony Mon Questionable Beha... 2
Alfred an Michelle nuemann Jan 1 Gorge 1
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 42
Don't hire Rusty Lemon Dec 22 Teacher 1
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Dec 15 Born into it 14
Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ... Dec 5 Alphaj 2
Any one know Bonnie Pasquino? Nov '16 Bert 1
See all Big Pine Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Pine Key Forum Now

Big Pine Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Pine Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Big Pine Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC