Big Pine Key bicyclist injured in Monday accident

A Big Pine Key man sustained serious injuries while riding his bicycle Monday after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Robert Adasiak, 53, was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 at mile marker 30.5 on Big Pine at 11:50 a.m. when he entered a narrow median and continued to cross the northbound lanes.

