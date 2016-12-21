Police: Middle Keys pickup driver strikes elderly cyclist, flees scene
A pickup driver struck an 88-year-old man riding an adult tricycle Saturday morning on U.S. 1 on Big Pine Key but fled the scene as the man remained lying on the pavement, police said. Kenneth Price, 27, of Summerland Key, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, along with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana under 20 grams, which are all misdemeanors.
