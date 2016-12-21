Cuban migrants: Castro's death, arrest fears delayed journey
A group of Cuban migrants who came ashore in the Florida Keys say Fidel Castro's death delayed their journey. The 10 men and three women landed on Big Pine Key early Tuesday in a homemade boat.
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|Any one know Bonnie Pasquino?
|Nov '16
|Bert
|1
|Dennis Zecca - Marathon Marina (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Bob
|8
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|Jul '16
|Disgruntled Keys ...
|2
|Review: Boneafide Fishing & Nature Charters Big... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fishinjohn
|1
|storage pod delivery to big pine key (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|lisa
|1
