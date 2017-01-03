3 groups of Cubans totalling 51 migra...

3 groups of Cubans totalling 51 migrants land in Florida Keys

Sunday Dec 18

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the groups landed Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. The first group of 11 migrants landed in the upper Keys in Tavernier. The second group of 22 migrants landed just north of Key West.

