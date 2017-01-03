3 groups of Cubans totalling 51 migrants land in Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the groups landed Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. The first group of 11 migrants landed in the upper Keys in Tavernier. The second group of 22 migrants landed just north of Key West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Pine Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony
|Jan 2
|Questionable Beha...
|2
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|Any one know Bonnie Pasquino?
|Nov '16
|Bert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Pine Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC