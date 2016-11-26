Screwworm Endanger Key Deer
On October 3, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam declared an agricultural state of emergency in Monroe County after New World screwworm were found in samples taken from three Key deer. At this time, the infestation seems limited to Big Pine Key, No Name Key, and surrounding areas in the Lower Keys.
