Temperatures start gradual decline, inching toward cooler weekend

Monday Jun 26

After a week of record-breaking heat, Southern California should get a bit of a break Tuesday - and cooler days lay ahead this weekend. Temperatures in Los Angeles - after hovering in the mid-upper 90s all weekend - should dip into the mid-80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

