Temperatures start gradual decline, inching toward cooler weekend
After a week of record-breaking heat, Southern California should get a bit of a break Tuesday - and cooler days lay ahead this weekend. Temperatures in Los Angeles - after hovering in the mid-upper 90s all weekend - should dip into the mid-80s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Yvonne cutter
|22
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
|Big Bear Lake 4th Of July Driving Time?
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|2
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr '17
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC