Nearly 200M Americans hit by massive voter records leak
Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, California, November 8, 2016. Personal information for more than 198 million American voters were left exposed this month after a data analytics firm hired by the Republican National Committee stored the files on an unsecured Amazon server.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
|Big Bear Lake 4th Of July Driving Time?
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|2
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr '17
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC