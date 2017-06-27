Nearly 200M Americans hit by massive ...

Nearly 200M Americans hit by massive voter records leak

Monday Jun 19 Read more: CBS News

Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, California, November 8, 2016. Personal information for more than 198 million American voters were left exposed this month after a data analytics firm hired by the Republican National Committee stored the files on an unsecured Amazon server.

