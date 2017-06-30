Mart fire prompts smoke advisory for residents in San Bernardino Valley, mountains
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory, saying that areas with “unhealthy” air quality would likely include portions of: the central San Bernardino Valley; the East San Bernardino Valley; the Central San Bernardino Mountains; and the Big Bear Lake Area. SCAQMD officials advise anyone in those areas to avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion and that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children remain indoors.
