Holcomb fire north of Big Bear burns 200 acres; some evacuations ordered
BIG BEAR >> Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's burning deep in the San Bernardino National Forest north of Big Bear Lake. The Holcomb fire, whose size was last estimated at 200 acres, is not threatening any residences and no roads have been closed, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
|Big Bear Lake 4th Of July Driving Time?
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|2
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr '17
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC