Holcomb fire north of Big Bear at 200 acres and growing

Monday

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's spreading rapidly deep in the San Bernardino National Forest north of Big Bear Lake. More than 200 acres have burned as of 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service's official Twitter account.

Big Bear Lake, CA

