Every step counts for firefighters battling blaze in steep country near Big Bear Lake

A burned swath of the San Bernardino Mountains left by the Holcomb fire. Despite persistently high temperatures working against them, firefighters have kept a 1,500-acre blaze burning north of Big Bear Lake from spreading deeper into the wooded area, authorities said Thursday.

