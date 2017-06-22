Every step counts for firefighters battling blaze in steep country near Big Bear Lake
A burned swath of the San Bernardino Mountains left by the Holcomb fire. Despite persistently high temperatures working against them, firefighters have kept a 1,500-acre blaze burning north of Big Bear Lake from spreading deeper into the wooded area, authorities said Thursday.
