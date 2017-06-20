Californians urged to reduce power consumption as heat wave triggers...

With excessive heat forecast throughout the state Tuesday, operators of California's electrical grid issued their first flex alert of the year and urged energy consumers to scale back power consumption over the next two days or risk outages. Customers should turn off unnecessary lights and major appliances between 2 and 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, when energy usage is expected to peak at 47,000 megawatts, the California Independent System Operator said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.