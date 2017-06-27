CA Wildfire Threat Grows Even as Heat Wave Eases
The wildfire threat in California in still high despite the easing of a massive heat wave that brought record triple-digit temperatures to parts of the state. June 21--A punishing heat wave that brought record temperatures to California this week may be easing, but the risk of wildfire was expected to grow Thursday as a result of continued warmth, increased winds and lush ground cover, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
|Big Bear Lake 4th Of July Driving Time?
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|2
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr '17
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC