CA Wildfire Threat Grows Even as Heat Wave Eases

Thursday Jun 22

The wildfire threat in California in still high despite the easing of a massive heat wave that brought record triple-digit temperatures to parts of the state. June 21--A punishing heat wave that brought record temperatures to California this week may be easing, but the risk of wildfire was expected to grow Thursday as a result of continued warmth, increased winds and lush ground cover, according to the National Weather Service.

