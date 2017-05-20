Tour of California: Kittel takes confidence from stage 1 win
In 2012, Marcel Kittel 's only other appearance at the Amgen Tour of California , the German sprinter suffered every day and eventually abandoned on the stage 6 climb to Big Bear Lake. He made up for lost time on Sunday, winning the opening stage in Sacramento with a dominating display of teamwork and finishing speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr 20
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Bill Braskey
|376
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|TheRealScoop
|72
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC