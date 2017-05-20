Tour of California: Kittel takes conf...

Tour of California: Kittel takes confidence from stage 1 win

Monday May 15

In 2012, Marcel Kittel 's only other appearance at the Amgen Tour of California , the German sprinter suffered every day and eventually abandoned on the stage 6 climb to Big Bear Lake. He made up for lost time on Sunday, winning the opening stage in Sacramento with a dominating display of teamwork and finishing speed.

