Rain, possible thundershowers predicted for Inland Valley on Sunday
You can thank a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska for Saturday's 30-some-degree drop in temperatures for many Inland residents. That front is likely bring rain for much of today and a chance of thundershowers, especially in the afternoon, said Noel Isla, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr 20
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Bill Braskey
|376
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|TheRealScoop
|72
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC