Rain, possible thundershowers predicted for Inland Valley on Sunday

Saturday May 6 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

You can thank a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska for Saturday's 30-some-degree drop in temperatures for many Inland residents. That front is likely bring rain for much of today and a chance of thundershowers, especially in the afternoon, said Noel Isla, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego.

