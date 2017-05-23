Konstantin Ponomarev Ready For Ed Paredes on Crawford-Diaz
Welterweight contender Konstantin Ponomarev will fight former contender Ed Paredes Saturday night, Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman told BoxingScene.com. The eight round bout will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, prior to the Terence Crawford-Felix Diaz world title bout.
