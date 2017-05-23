Katusha-Alpecin staffers suspended for sewage dump at Tour of California

Two Katusha-Alpecin staffers are caught on video dumping the team camper's septic in a parking lot on the way to Big Bear. Two staff members of the Katusha-Alpecin team have been suspended and sent home from the Tour of California after they were caught on video dumping their RV's septic tank in a parking lot on the way to Big Bear Lake before the stage 6 time trial .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.