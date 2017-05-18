Dibben wins stage, Bennett into Tour ...

Dibben wins stage, Bennett into Tour of California lead

1 hr ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

English cyclist Jon Dibben won the sixth stage of the Tour of California on Friday, and New Zealand's George Bennett roared past Rafal Majka to take the overall lead with one stage to go. Dibben covered the 15-mile time trial course around Big Bear Lake in 28 minutes, 27 seconds, then sat back while the overall contenders took their shot at the race lead.

