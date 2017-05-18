Dibben wins stage, Bennett into Tour of California lead
English cyclist Jon Dibben won the sixth stage of the Tour of California on Friday, and New Zealand's George Bennett roared past Rafal Majka to take the overall lead with one stage to go. Dibben covered the 15-mile time trial course around Big Bear Lake in 28 minutes, 27 seconds, then sat back while the overall contenders took their shot at the race lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr 20
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Bill Braskey
|376
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|TheRealScoop
|72
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC