Cycling's Amgen Tour of California Enters LA County
Thomas Peterson riding for Garmin-Barracuda leads the peloton up a climb during stage six of the Amgen Tour of California from Palmdale to Big Bear Lake on May 18, 2012 in Big Bear Lake, California. The 2017 Amgen Tour will enter LA County on Wednesday, May 17. The 2017 Amgen Tour of California will enter Los Angeles County on Wednesday at the end of a 99.1-mile stage from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr 20
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr '17
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Samantha
|27
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Bill Braskey
|376
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|TheRealScoop
|72
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC