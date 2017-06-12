Big Bear Lake brings Tarzan Boat for summer cool down
Chris Bowen, dock manager of Captain John's Fawn Harbor & Marina, tries the slide aboard the new Tarzan Boat on Big Bear Lake on Monday. The new lake attraction will open on May 27. Over the years, Tarzan has been portrayed by a long list of actors, most notably Olympic swimming gold medalist Johnny Weissmuller.
