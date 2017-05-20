Big Bear: Digital Cameras, Phones, Tablets & Computer Workshop
Big Bear Lake, CA The Big Bear Computer Club is offering a Digital Photo Workshop on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 1:15 pm until 3:15 pm. The Workshop will be held at the Bear Valley Senior Citizen Center located at 42651 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA.
